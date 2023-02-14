Never-released internal NYPD report cites ‘shortcomings and missteps’ in response to 2020 George Floyd protests
In this photo from May 25, 2021, Black Lives Matter protesters hold placards and shout slogans during a march on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York. - ED JONES/Getty Images North America/TNS

A never-released internal NYPD report paints a damning picture of the department’s handling of the George Floyd protests in 2020 that led to days of rioting and looting across the city — finding that no single police commander was calling the shots, officers lacked “timely intelligence” in the first days of the unrest, and there was a failure to utilize highly-touted resources to better control the situation. The report, reviewed by the Daily News, was ordered up by then-Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in the wake of the demonstrations that started on May 27, two days after Floyd died at the h...