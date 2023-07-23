‘Barbie’ slammed by conservatives as ‘man-hating woke propaganda’ amid box office success

Margot Robbie stars in "Barbie," the new film that conservatives love to hate. - Warner Bros. Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS
Conservatives aren’t playing with “Barbie,” with many on the right slamming the colorful blockbuster as a “woke ... flaming garbage heap.”
The likes of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, Sen. Ted Cruz, and the wife of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz are among those who have taken to the streets — also known as social media and Fox News — to denounce Greta Gerwig’s film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Dubbed a “flaming garbage heap of a film,” Shapiro tweeted that the flick is “one of the most woke movies I have ever seen.”