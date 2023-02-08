New British stamp with image of King Charles unveiled

LONDON (Reuters) - New 'everyday' stamps featuring the image of King Charles were revealed for the first time on Wednesday, the latest item in Britain to get a makeover following the death of Queen Elizabeth. From coins and banknotes and to the official royal cypher used by the government, Britain has been slowly introducing replacements featuring the new monarch since his mother's death in September. In keeping with a tradition dating back to the first Penny Black in 1840, the new "definitive" stamp uses an adapted version of a portrait of Charles which is also appearing on new coinage. "As w...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders trashed for claiming she felt like she was in the military on a trip with Trump
February 08, 2023
Among the things that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR) said when giving her GOP response to the State of the Union address was a trip with then-President Trump to Afghanistan, claiming that she felt like she was in the military herself.
When MSNBC returned to their panel of commentators after the Sanders speech, host Rachel Maddow made it clear she was "not in the military."
But it was Nicolle Wallace that pointed out that touting former Donald Trump as some kind of savior to servicemen and women is against everything that has been reported about the ex-commander-in-chief.
"Just on a factual basis, which isn't where she's hanging, Donald Trump's known — and was reported extensively — in some of the most harrowing book reporting, to have believed that the men and women who served in the military, and died, were 'suckers and losers.' He was especially disgusted by men and women who had been injured, in the service of our country. Something that is so sadistic that I don't even like remembering it. So, to paint him as some historic, heroic commander-in-chief is appalling."
See the commentary below or at the link here.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was never in the military youtu.be
Republicans complain about GOP members 'catcalling' Biden
February 08, 2023
WASHINGTON — Already one of the biggest stories emerging from Biden's 2023 State of the Union address concern some Republican members' behavior during the speech, with some screaming and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) forced to "shhh" them at times.
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) told Raw Story that he can disagree with colleagues and still be respectful.
"It's the House," Zinke said, as if he meant it was expected. "The House, the body, and I think some of the members express their disappointment or disagreements. But I'm always respectful. That's just how I was brought up. I choose — I will agree or disagree, but I will not be disagreeable."
Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) told Raw Story, "You should never do that sort of stuff," when asked about members yelling.
"When he did come out and say the bit about, 'we're trying to cut Social Security,' that drew a round of boos, and I thought that was pretty fair, you know?" Said LaMalfa. "But the catcalling... that ain't really right. I mean, I understand the frustration. But that isn't really how you conduct the business of the institution."
To Biden's point, Sen. Rick Scott's (R-FL) Republican Senate plan called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare, as Bloomberg reported in Oct. 2022.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) claimed that things were just as raucous during Donald Trump's administration.
"There were times when two Democrats stood up and turned their backs. Of course, Nancy Pelosi ripped up his speech," said Hawley. "I think, 'reap what you sow.'"
When asked if he thought Biden came in to pick a fight with Republicans, he said, "Oh, no." When asked if Republicans came in to pick a fight with Biden, it was another story.
"Well, from the two State of the Unions I saw, it was a tense atmosphere," said Hawley, noting he applauds if he agrees and sits when he doesn't.
Democrat Brian Schatz (D-HI) was more direct in his criticism of the so-called "catcalling," telling Raw Story, "I expected it to be slightly worse than that. I think people don’t quite understand how much more whacky this crew is than any Congress in recent history. These people are out of their minds… they’re bonkers.”
MSNBC hosts crack up at Biden owning the GOP on Social Security and Medicare
February 07, 2023
During the State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden was able to get Republicans to stand apparently in support of Social Security and Medicare – programs considered by many to be on the table as part of debt ceiling negotiations.
"This speech was long in word count, but it was delivered with a lot of energy and a lot of pace, and a combativeness and liveliness that I am not sure that we have ever seen in this particular type of presidential address," said MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
"We had a number of instances in which it appeared to be, our sense was that there were members of Congress on the Republican side who were shouting at him, heckling, at least responding to him. Rather than him shutting that down or ignoring that or have it be, sort of, a crisis moment. Instead took those opportunities to have the argument, to challenge them back."
That's when the Social Security and Medicare stand came, when Maddow noted Biden turned "the heckling back on the Republicans and sort of tricked them into agreeing with him publicly that they would not do that."
Chris Hayes said that it's not the best idea to try and debate with someone who is on stage and has the only microphone in the room.
Calling it "rhetorically at his best," Hayes said it gives a sense of what Biden would be like when negotiating on the debt ceiling.
"It also showed -- and this was, I think, throughout the first two-thirds of the speech, the agenda, on domestic policy that he has proposed and passed and he's proposing now, is broadly popular stuff," said Hayes. "And he really just led with that and stayed with that and wanted to keep putting their face. And when he said some of you have proposed sunsetting Medicare and Social Security, they got angry, because the truth of the matter is, some of them have proposed that, including Rick Scott, who ran the Republican Senate campaign -- much to the chagrin of Mitch McConnell, as well as Ron Johnson. So, he was squarely on the facts there."
Hayes said that Biden understands that he has 60 percent of Americans on his side about a lot of stuff, including his kitchen table issues.
Joy Reid cracked up at the "brilliant speechcraft."
"He said stand up and show them we will not cut social security. Then they start howling -- so he said, stand up then. Stand up!" Reid laughed.
See the comments below or at the link here:
Social Security youtu.be
