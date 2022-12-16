New Cannabis Research Institute will study the effects of marijuana and how best to manage it
A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

CHICAGO — A new cannabis research center in Chicago will explore the effects of the plant and how best to manage the industry, officials announced Thursday. The Cannabis Research Institute is expected to do work on crop production, health benefits and risks, worker training and advocacy on policy issues such as social equity. Likely topics include the impacts of cannabis legalization, demographic gaps of medical cannabis programs and effects on medical conditions, such as anxiety and inflammation. It’s a joint project between the state and city, to be operated by the Discovery Partners Institu...

Science