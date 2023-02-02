New details emerge in Haiti president’s slaying as newly charged suspects appear in court
Police in Haiti surround a group of possible suspects on July 8, 2021, in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. - VALERIE BAERISWYL/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — He’s a physician and pastor who aspired to be Haiti’s president, amassing a small group of supporters who introduced him to key security contacts in South Florida who could help him acquire high-powered machine guns and silencers, men with military training and even financing. But despite evidence that appeared like he was a ringleader in a coup to topple an embattled president in his Caribbean homeland, Christian Emmanuel Sanon was not charged in the kidnapping and assassination plot that led to Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s shocking July 7, 2021, death. Singled out by Haitian aut...