New investigation for possible incitement after Koran stunt in Sweden
A view of the Koran ,Islam's holy book, at a Mosque. Demonstrators have stormed Sweden's embassy in Iraq and set fire to it, following the announcement of another planned Koran burning in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. Bernd Thissen/dpa

After the renewed desecration of a Koran in Stockholm, the Swedish authorities are launching a new investigation for possible incitement. A complaint has been filed and a preliminary investigation led by a public prosecutor has been launched, the Stockholm police announced on Friday in response to a request from dpa. The man responsible for the action, a native of Iraq, has already been under investigation since a Koran burning on June 28 for possible incitement and violation of a fire ban. The man and a fellow campaigner held another anti-Islam rally in the Swedish capital on Thursday, at whi...