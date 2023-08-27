Wily coyotes are growing in numbers across New Jersey

The Eastern coyote.
As for that dog down the street that’s been yipping and yapping and keeping you awake at night … it may not be a dog.
Coyotes are on the move and making their presence felt here in New Jersey, the most densely-populated state in the nation. An animal that will eat just about anything has plenty to choose from in the Garden State, be it rodents, small game, livestock, fruit, insects, or the occasional house pet.
Although not native to New Jersey, the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife estimates there are at least 3,000 coyotes in the state, and they have been spotted in all 21 counties.