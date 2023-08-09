Mindfulness-Based Programs lead to small to moderate reductions in psychological distress among adults, with effects lasting up to six months, according to new research published in Nature Mental Health. The findings shed light on the general effectiveness of these programs and clarify that this effectiveness is not significantly influenced by individual factors such as baseline distress, gender, age, education, or dispositional mindfulness. The researchers conducted this study to better understand the effectiveness of Mindfulness-Based Programs (MBPs) in preventing mental health issues among ...
New meta-analysis confirms mindfulness-based programs reduce psychological distress
August 9, 2023, 3:00 PM ET