New photos show Ghislaine Maxwell massaging Jeffrey Epstein’s feet on private plane
Ghislaine Maxwell (Photo: via Wikipedia)

NEW YORK — New photos introduced in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial show the British socialite grinning as she rubs Jeffrey Epstein’s feet on an airplane. The undated images, which were retrieved from CDs found at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion after his arrest for underage sex trafficking in 2019, show the accused child predators in unguarded moments. Epstein sits on the plane with a gray hoodie unzipped, revealing his bare chest. Maxwell’s shirt is unbuttoned. The pictures were discovered by the FBI during a search of Epstein’s townhouse on E. 71st Street, which was once estimat...