New piece of Dead Sea Scrolls jigsaw discovered after 60 years

By Ari Rabinovitch JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli archaeologists racing against treasure hunters to search caves near the Dead Sea have discovered a trove of artefacts, including fragments of a biblical text, the like of which has not been seen for decades. The finds, preserved by the hot, dry air of the Judean desert, also include the 6,000-year-old partly mummified skeleton of a child, and a perfectly intact, finely woven basket dating back 10,500 years that the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Tuesday was likely to be the oldest in the world. The Authority has overseen a survey of more t...
Putin attacked US 2020 election to help Trump says just-released US Intel Community report
March 16, 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin once again attacked the United States, this time during the 2020 election cycle, in order to help President Donald Trump win re-election, according to a just released declassified report from the U.S. National Intelligence Council, which is part of the broader United States Intelligence Community (IC).
"President Putin authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the U.S.," one of the report's key judgments reveals.
<p><a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-authorized-influence-operations-to-hurt-bidens-2020-candidacy-report-says-11615918958?st=8sh8l747yuh29b3&reflink=article_copyURL_share" rel="noopener" target="_blank">The Wall Street Journal</a> adds "Iran carried out a multipronged covert influence operation intended to undercut Mr. Trump's re-election chances but didn't directly promote his rivals," according to the report. China did not actively interfere, the report also states.</p><p>"Despite the various foreign campaigns, however, the report said there were no indications any foreign actor had attempted to alter 'any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 U.S. elections,' including voter registration systems, individual ballots, vote tabulation systems, or the reporting of results."</p><p><strong><i>This is a breaking news and developing story. </i></strong></p>
Tucker Carlson really wants his audience to die. The notorious Fox News host and primary mainstreamer of white nationalist views was at it again on Monday night, presenting the coronavirus vaccine as some kind of evil conspiracy and discouraging his audience from getting it.
<p>"How effective is this coronavirus vaccine?" How necessary is it to take the vaccine?" Carlson asked, with his usual feigned expression of skepticism.</p><p>He went on to defend the honor of "anti-vaxxers" and lambast social media sites for kicking off people who spread misinformation, claiming, falsely, "there are things we don't know about the effects of this vaccine and all vaccines by the way." This is typical Carlson rhetoric. He doesn't exactly come right out and tell people that vaccines are a nefarious plot. He simply claims he's "asking questions," allowing the audience to believe they are practicing critical thinking when what they're doing is the opposite: rejecting evidence in favor of outrageous conspiracy theories. </p><p>Unfortunately, Carlson's strategy is working.</p><p>When Republican pollster Frank Luntz — who has been critical of anti-vaccination rhetoric and researching strategies to convince Republican voters to get the vaccine — <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/03/15/vaccine-hesitant-republicans-focus-group/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">held an online focus group with vaccine-hesitant GOP voters,</a> he found that they had convinced themselves that they were simply engaging in healthy skepticism. "We want to be educated, not indoctrinated," one focus group member told Luntz. </p> <p>This is, of course, the opposite of true. They are rejecting education in favor of Carlson-style indoctrination, as evidenced by their unwillingness to even read a mainstream news article or the CDC website for the answer to whether or not the vaccine is effective. (<a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines.html" target="_blank">It is</a>.) The good news, as Luntz found, is that exposing them to even a small amount of helpful information helped these folks grow more comfortable with vaccination. The bad news is that most of them live in a media bubble, unwilling to listen to anyone outside of the right-wing media circus.<br/></p><p>Unfortunately, the cacophany of anti-vaccination lies, which are always presented as "skepticism" of "elites," is only growing louder.</p><p><a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/steve-bannon/steve-bannon-says-coronavirus-vaccines-are-not-technically-vaccines-experimental-gene" target="_blank">Steve Bannon insisted on his podcast that the vaccines</a> "are not technically vaccines" but instead "experimental gene therapies." (This is a lie. The vaccines work like all vaccines — by <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/how-they-work.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fvaccines%2Fabout-vaccines%2Fhow-they-work.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">training the body to be immune to the coronavirus</a>.) <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/laura-ingraham/laura-ingraham-calls-bidens-covid-relief-speech-vaccine-propaganda" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Laura Ingraham accused President Joe Biden</a> of peddling "vaccine propaganda," which again, flatters anti-vaxxers as if they were critical thinkers, instead of people who shut themselves off from and refuse to engage evidence. <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/facebook/right-leaning-facebook-pages-earn-millions-interactions-fearmongering-about-house-voting" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Right-wing Facebook pages are a major vector of anti-vaccination propaganda</a>. </p><p>What's weird about this situation, as many people have pointed out, is that Carlson, Ingraham, etc. are actively trying to get their own audiences killed. <a href="https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Nearly 2% of people who test positive for COVID-19 die</a> of it. For Fox News viewers, who tend to lean older, the risk of death is much higher. <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/03/12/republicans-are-trying-to-sabotage-bidens-covid-recovery-plan-to-own-the-libs-we-must-ditch-them/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Nearly half of male GOP voters say they won't get the vaccine</a>, and it's a certainty that many of them will die because of it. It's usually not considered particularly smart business practice to get your own customers killed, but that's exactly what Carlson and his fellow travelers are doing. </p><p>As I noted in <a href="https://mailchi.mp/salon.com/standing-room-only-is-it-possible-to-de-trumpify-america?e=912ad27ec2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Tuesday's Standing Room Only newsletter</a>, there's one obvious reason Fox News is willing to actively kill their own audience: to tank Biden's presidency. So much of Biden's success will depend on getting this pandemic under control. By convincing their own viewers to be disease vectors who keep transmission, hospitalization, and death rates high, Fox News can help keep the pandemic going. It also helps if, by keeping the U.S. from reaching herd immunity, Fox News can keep the country from re-opening. (<a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/03/12/republicans-are-trying-to-sabotage-bidens-covid-recovery-plan-to-own-the-libs-we-must-ditch-them/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Which is why it's unwise to wait for conservatives to get vaccinated before lifting restrictions</a>.) </p><p>But it's not just about tanking Biden, one dead Fox News viewer at a time. There's also something deeper and more sinister going on with the anti-vaccination propaganda being pushed by Carlson and the right wing punditry in general. It really is about turning their audiences into something closer to a cult — even, apparently, a death cult. </p> <p>One of the most important tools that cult leaders use is to control their followers to convince them to separate themselves as much as possible from the mainstream. Followers are encouraged to see mainstream society as evil, and to distinguish themselves as much as possible in their political views and personal practices. Adopting a different diet or rejecting "Western" medicine is often a part of cult indoctrination.<br/></p><p>This is what the right-wing media is doing with vaccines but on a larger scale.</p><p>By encouraging their viewers to see even something as mundane and necessary as a vaccine as "liberal" and therefore contaminated, Carlson and his allies can help accelerate the process of alienating their viewers from anything resembling mainstream society. Viewers are then encouraged, like cult followers, to only trust information coming from Fox News and to reject everything else as part of the "liberal" conspiracy. Paranoia, which is already rampant on the right, becomes the main tool in cultivating this cult-like following. </p><p>The worst part about it is that Carlson is doing this while pretending to promote critical thinking. His infatuation with the idea of cults isn't exactly subtle. <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/01/26/fox-news-is-now-defending-qanon/" target="_blank">He frequently does segments apologizing for or covering up for QAnon</a>, even going so far as to encourage viewers to get involved. He's clearly inspired by and learning from QAnon's recruitment strategies, <a href="https://www.salon.com/2020/09/13/what-are-the-true-goals-of-qanon-its-the-21st-centurys-ultimate-catfish-scheme/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">which involve instructing people to "do their research" </a>and tricking them into believing that they're engaging in critical thinking, when they are actually getting indoctrinated into a cult. </p><p>This is why the <a href="https://twitter.com/AmandaMarcotte/status/1371786350937174022" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Biden administration is wise not to waste energy</a> trying to get Donald Trump to do more to promote the vaccination. Not only is it useless to try to convince a sociopathic narcissist to do something to help others, but it would probably backfire anyway. As Luntz's research shows, vaccine-hesitant Republicans would probably just assume Trump is being manipulated by the "deep state" and reject his advice anyway, especially if Fox News encouraged this view. That's the beauty of mistaking paranoia for critical thinking — even the most beloved figureheads on the right can be easily reimagined as mere parrots for the all-powerful liberal elite. </p><p>Not all is hopeless, however. </p><p>Luntz's focus group was open to information they believed was "apolitical," suggesting that one road to getting more conservatives to vaccinate is to drain the political salience from the issue. That will be hard to do with Fox News politicizing it every night, of course, but still, the Biden administration can do their part. One strategy will likely have to be lifting coronavirus restrictions not when we reach herd immunity, but once there's more vaccines than demand. While that does carry some risks for disease spread, it also will help de-politicize the act of getting vaccinated, by ending the association of the vaccine with Biden's call for everyone to do their part, which only causes rebellion among Republican voters. </p><p>Unfortunately, the vaccine paranoia is just a part of what is ultimately a larger and more intractable problem, which is that a well-funded right wing propaganda apparatus — with Fox News at its center — is increasingly relying on tactics that are indecipherable from cult indoctrination to alienate their audiences from the rest of society and increase their psychological hold over them. This pandemic of paranoia and cult-like behavior simply cannot be cured with a shot. </p>
It’s stunningly obvious why Republicans are not getting vaccinated – according to this columnist
March 16, 2021
Writing for The Washington Post this Tuesday, Paul Waldman contends that while most of the preoccupations of the conservative culture war are relatively harmless, right-wing media promoting fears about the coronavirus vaccine might literally get its viewers killed.
"After spending a year telling its viewers that the pandemic was overblown and simple public health measures were a dire threat to their freedom, the network shifted to attacking the vaccines once President Biden took office," Waldman writes. "They regularly air anti-vaxxers claiming the vaccines are worthless or worse, and one host after another questions whether people should be taking them, despite the evidence that they're extraordinarily effective."
<p>Approximately 42% of Republicans <a href="https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-pandemics-public-health-virginia-coronavirus-pandemic-a235f0ee5465b218464e57c8a63ca63d" target="_blank">said in a recent poll</a> that they probably or definitely would not get the COVID-19 vaccine. That poll was conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.</p><p>The most prolific disseminator of vaccine skepticism is Fox New host Tucker Carlson, Waldman says, who continually overblows safety and efficacy concerns about the shot, which pushes his viewers in the direction of vaccine refusal. </p><p>"Now they see liberals scolding them for not wanting to receive a vaccine," Waldman writes. "A Democratic president is begging them to do it. They're being asked to do something not only to protect themselves but to help others in a communal effort, something to which they have an ideological aversion; if you see wearing a mask at the grocery store as a horrifying imposition on your 'freedom,' you won't like being told to get a shot or two so we can reach herd immunity more quickly."</p><p>Making matters worse, the Republicans leaders they look up to either reinforce their fears about vaccines or simply stay silent. Combining all these factors has resulted in poll after poll showing significant numbers of Republicans saying they won't ever get vaccinated. </p><p>Read the full op-ed over at <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/16/why-we-shouldnt-be-surprised-that-many-republicans-are-refusing-vaccine/" target="_blank">The Washington Post</a>. </p>
