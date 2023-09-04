New psychology research sheds light on the relationship between creativity and empathy

A series of studies published in the Creativity Research Journal provides evidence that creativity and empathy are not isolated domains but rather interconnected facets of human cognition and emotion. These studies suggest that the process of creating a mental representation of someone else’s mind could be a crucial yet overlooked component that contributes significantly to the way we experience and engage in empathetic responses. The traditional approach to empathy in psychology has focused on outcomes such as empathic accuracy, concern for others’ needs, and emotional contagion. However, the...

Science