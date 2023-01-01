New report sheds light on 'dirty' Twitter HQ conditions amid Elon Musk's firing of janitors due to drastic budget cuts

As Twitter continues to face transitional struggles following Elon Musk's takeover, the billionaire CEO is resorting to drastic measures in an effort to cut costs, according to a new report published by The New York Times.

In fact, the attempts to quell the company's financial strain have gone so far that Musk has reportedly fired the janitorial staff. As a result of the corporate cuts, the news outlet reports that some Twitter staffers have resorted to bringing "their own toilet paper" to work.

"Last week, Twitter got rid of the cleaning staff at its New York offices and 10 people from corporate security, signaling that it may close one of its two buildings there, said two people familiar with the move," The New York Times wrote in its report published on Thursday, December 29.

"That has left the office in disarray. With people packed into more confined spaces, the smell of leftover takeout food and body odor has lingered on the floors, according to four current and former employees," the report reads. "Bathrooms have grown dirty, these people said. And because janitorial services have largely been ended, some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home."

The report also shed light on other notable changes that have taken place since Musk acquired the social media platform. Since multiple upper-level floors have been shut down at the facility, workers are now confined to only two floors.

"The data center shutdown was one of many drastic steps Mr. Musk has undertaken to stabilize Twitter’s finances. Over the past few weeks, Twitter had stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services, and Mr. Musk had told his subordinates to renegotiate those agreements or simply end them," the report indicated.

"The company has stopped paying rent at its Seattle office, leading it to face eviction, two people familiar with the matter said," it continued. "Janitorial and security services have been cut, and in some cases employees have resorted to bringing their own toilet paper to the office."

According to the report, high-ranking Twitter officials have resorted to what is being described as "zero-dollar budgeting" to drastically cut costs.

"Cost-cutting has been overseen by Steve Davis, the head of Mr. Musk’s tunneling start-up, the Boring Company, and Jared Birchall, the head of the billionaire’s family office," The Times reports. "Twitter managers who didn’t lose their jobs in mass layoffs last month have been told to approach their spending with a tactic known as “zero-based budgeting,” or operating under the assumption that spending should start at nothing and teams should justify individual costs, according to the costs-savings document."