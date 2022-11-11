New research disputes the “lazy stoner” stereotype

New research casts doubts on claims that chronic cannabis use results in “amotivational syndrome,” which is characterized by a lack of enjoyment of everyday life and a loss of motivation. The study, published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, found no difference in anhedonia, apathy, or motivation between cannabis users and non-users. “Cannabis is the third most commonly used controlled substance worldwide, and with its legal profile currently changing in many countries it is more important than ever to know how cannabis affects the brain and cognition,” said study autho...

Science