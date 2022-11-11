New research disputes the “lazy stoner” stereotype

New research casts doubts on claims that chronic cannabis use results in “amotivational syndrome,” which is characterized by a lack of enjoyment of everyday life and a loss of motivation. The study, published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, found no difference in anhedonia, apathy, or motivation between cannabis users and non-users. “Cannabis is the third most commonly used controlled substance worldwide, and with its legal profile currently changing in many countries it is more important than ever to know how cannabis affects the brain and cognition,” said study autho...
Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races
November 11, 2022
After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents.
But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are betting big on those ballots, predicting that they will more closely resemble in-person Election Day results — which they dominated nearly two-to-one — than the early ballots that were received before this week, which largely favored Democrats.
Democratic candidates took early leads when the initial results of the Arizona midterm election were posted Tuesday evening, but Republican candidates soon destroyed most of the Democrats’ breathing room after more votes were added to the count late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Thursday’s ballot returns, which included early ballots returned over the weekend and on Monday, largely favored Democrats.
The governor’s race, which is being watched by Republicans and Democrats across the country, remains exceedingly close, with Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs at 50.7% of the vote and her Republican opponent Kari Lake at 49.3%. But Hobbs increased her lead over Lake Thursday from about 13,000 votes to nearly 27,000.
And Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly increased his lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters from roughly 95,000 votes to almost 115,000 on Thursday, giving him 51.7% of votes to Republican Blake Masters’ Masters’ 46.1%. Libertarian Marc Victor dropped out and endorsed Masters shortly before Election Day, but his name still appeared on ballots; more than 2% of voters cast ballots for him.
Democratic secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes grew his lead over Republican Mark Finchem from about 90,000 votes to more than 109,000 votes, an advantage of more than 5 percentage points.
Kris Mayes, the Democratic candidate for attorney general maintained a thin lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh, with 50.4% of the vote to his 49.6% for a lead of 16,414, an increase over the 4,200-vote margin she had at the beginning of Thursday.
In the race for schools chief, Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, a Democrat, took a narrow lead Thursday over Republican Tom Horne, with 50.1% of the vote to his 49.9%, for a tiny lead of 3,852 votes.
Final results aren’t expected until sometime next week.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Damning supercut compiles Fox News’ red wave predictions after Hannity said he 'can’t say for sure where rumors' started
November 11, 2022
The 2022 midterms may be remembered as the worst humiliation that Fox News has suffered since 2012, when pundits at the right-wing cable news channel spent weeks insisting that then-President Barack Obama would be voted out of office — only for Obama to win a decisive reelection victory. GOP strategist Karl Rove, during an Election Night 2012 appearance on Fox News, was described by critics as looking like a deer caught in the headlights when then-Fox host Megyn Kelly informed him that Obama had won Ohio and been reelected — and now, Fox News is being mocked unmercifully for getting the 2022 midterms so wrong.
A video released after the midterms shows one Fox News pundit after another predicting that 2022 would bring a massive “red wave,” but that red wave didn’t materialize. Although control of Congress was still up in the air as of Friday morning, November 11, Democrats performed much better than expected — flipping a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania and winning gubernatorial races not only in Pennsylvania, but also, in Michigan, Wisconsin, New York, Maryland and many other states.
The video shows everyone at Fox News from Laura Ingraham to Greg Gutfeld to Maria Bartiromo to Sean Hannity stridently predicting that a major “red wave” would strike on November 8. Especially embarrassing for Fox News is a clip of Marc Thiessen saying, “It is going to be a red wave? Is it going to be red tsunami? I think it’s going to be a red hurricane” — the same Marc Thiessen who, after a lot of election results came in, acknowledged how badly the GOP had underperformed and called for serious “introspection” for his party. Thiessen even called the election results an “absolute disaster” for the GOP.
There was also talk of a “red wave” on MSNBC and CNN before November 8, but they were much more cautious, nuanced and analytical — noting how close many of the polls were and stressing that turnout would be key. MSNBC and CNN offered a lot of detailed analysis; Fox News and Fox Business offered a lot of Republican National Committee (RNC) talking points and cheer-leading for the GOP.
\u201cNew @PostVideo mashup:\n\nHow Fox News hyped a "red wave" for weeks leading up to the midterms\u201d— JM Rieger (@JM Rieger) 1668122260
'He cost us the election and we're done': Some Trump voters say they're ready to move on
November 11, 2022
Many of Donald Trump's loyal supporters are starting to have second thoughts, especially after the poor midterm performance of some of the candidates he backed, the New York Post reports.
The losses of far-right Republican Doug Mastriano for governor and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in their races for U.S. Senate "had a ripple effect down-ballot, costing the Republicans not just a US Senate seat they once held as well as the governor’s office, but also three seats in the House of Representatives that were up for grabs plus the majority in the statehouse," The Post's Salena Zito writes.
Speaking to The Post, former Trump senior adviser David Urban says people have been telling him Trump needs to step aside.
“If you’re a Republican in Pennsylvania and you look at Donald Trump’s bigfooting of the people in Pennsylvania and the implosion of his candidates in Pennsylvania, you’re pretty upset,” said Urban.
RELATED: GOP on 'the cusp of an internal war' and Trump is 'willing to burn it all down': Maggie Haberman
“They said, ‘Look, we’re done. We’re done with him. He cost us this election and we’re done,'" he added.
Another Trump voter told Zito that she lost faith in Trump after he attacked newly reelected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious” while he campaigned for Oz and Mastriano in Pennsylvania.
A Pennsylvania father of two grown men of voting age told Zito they are done with Trump after supporting him for years.
“Trump needs to disappear,” said the man. “He got us Oz over McCormick in the primary who would have won by at least by five points. In fact, most of the failures in last night’s midterms tie back to Trump.”
Read more at the New York Post.
