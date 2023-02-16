New research has found that explicit and implicit stereotyping can both affect girls motor skills

New research finds that both explicit and implicit stereotyping affect girls’ motor skill performance. The research team exposed a group of female children to either direct (explicit) stereotyping or indirect (implicit) stereotyping and then asked them to do their best during four trials of a standing long jump. Their results revealed that girls exposed to stereotypes did worse than those in the control group. The findings, published in Psychology of Sport and Exercise, demonstrate that stereotype threat has consequences for children and their motor skills. Stereotype threat is a well-research...

