New research identifies distinct sleep and circadian profiles in seasonal depression

A debate has surfaced over the past week about the difference between Biden's and Donald Trump's document scandal. The report Thursday indicates that Biden's staff "quickly" met with investigators to give information as they worked to decide whether any crime was committed.

"Kathy Chung, who was Biden’s executive assistant while he was vice president and helped pack up his vice presidential office in January 2017, is among those who have been interviewed, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing inquiry," said the report. "Chung currently serves as deputy director of protocol for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin."

“The people who were boxing [up the vice presidential office] had no idea that there was anything in there that shouldn’t leave the White House,” the source told NBC. “There was no decision made to take certain documents that should have been presidential records or classified.”

It was unknown whether all of the interviews were complete.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that he will speak on Thursday afternoon but hasn't indicated whether it is about the Biden documents or Donald Trump's scandals that are being investigated by special counsel Jack Smith. It was reported Wednesday that the Justice Department issued a new round of subpoenas to Trump staff and loyalists about the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. There have been reports that Garland could be announcing the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Biden document issue, though it was only recently he announced the appointment of a Trump US attorney to deal with the case.

Read more at NBC News.