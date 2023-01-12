New research identifies distinct sleep and circadian profiles in seasonal depression

Do you experience sleep disturbances during the winter months? If you do, there is a good chance that those disturbances come from seasonal depression. A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research explores the differing patterns and profiles of these sleep disturbances in hopes to improve future treatments. Seasonal depression is a type of mood disturbance associated with a certain time of year, typically winter. Due to the low light of winter in many places, treatments such as light therapy are utilized for seasonal depression, in addition to more traditional treatment methods, su...

