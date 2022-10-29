New research suggests that those with bipolar I and a history of migraines should avoid taking lithium

A new study in Brain and Behavior has unraveled the relationship between migraines, bipolar disorder, and patient outcomes. Nicole Sekula and colleagues conducted an 11-year longitudinal study demonstrating that those with bipolar disorder and migraines experienced worse symptoms of depression, mania, and a diminished quality of life on average. In addition, if those individuals were also prescribed lithium, their symptoms of mania were worse than those with migraines not taking lithium. Approximately 30% of people with bipolar disorder also suffer from migraines, compared to around 17% of the...
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" on Saturday morning, Florida pollster and political analyst Fernand Amandi claimed Donald Trump's upcoming rally in Florida that excludes Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is the first warning shot between the two as they maneuver for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination.
Earlier in the week, Politico reported That Trump will hold the rally with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), but no invitation was extended to the governor who is seen as the former president's main rival in 2024 if both should run.
According to Politico, "The apparent snub angered some people within DeSantis’ orbit, who complained that the Florida governor’s team was not informed of the rally prior to Trump announcing it. The timing of the Trump and Rubio event means any campaign event DeSantis holds that day won’t get as much attention during the all-important final stretch of the 2022 midterms."
Speaking with Phang, Amandi said Trump is serving notice to DeSantis that he plans to mow him down as the focus begins to change to 2024.
"Let me tell you a little secret here -- maybe not so much of a secret," the pollster told the host. "But this is the announcement of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign."
"There is no question, Katie, that Ron DeSantis is in Donald Trump's eyes a disloyal protegee who's gone wrong, and he's now competition," he continued. "You know what Trump did to competition in the 2016 campaign -- he mowed through all of the Republican competitors and that's a very unsubtle signal that he's telling Ron DeSantis right now."
"Trump is sending a clear message and Ron DeSantis cannot be pleased when he's shown up in his own state like that, " he added.
'Republicans’ secret plan': New op-ed urges Democrats to expose the GOP agenda
October 29, 2022
Democratic leaders and lawmakers are being urged to place an emphasis on exposing the real Republican agenda as midterm elections approach.
In a new op-ed published by The Hill, former acting Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile explains, "Republicans today are trying to pull the wool over the eyes of Americans again, just as Nixon did, only this time by falsely claiming they have a plan to slow inflation."
She went on to detail what Democratic lawmakers need to do to ensure the party wins big in November. "Multiple state and local polls show that inflation is the top concern of voters in the midterm elections," she noted. "In order to win, Democratic candidates need to talk about their very real plans to get rising prices under control and to help Americans cope with price hikes that have hit them hard."
Brazile acknowledged that Republican lawmakers will attempt to associate Democratic candidates with President Joe Biden, and argues that Democrats have an obligation to explain to American voters how the president's work is rebuilding the country's infrastructure.
"Republicans will tie Democratic candidates to the president," she wrote. "Hey Democrats, you don’t have to agree with everything President Biden has done or failed to do, you just need to respond by saying Biden is using his political capital to help rebuild America’s infrastructure and invest in both the short- and long-haul."
"Voters need to be reminded that the Biden administration and congressional Democrats pumped trillions of dollars into the economy with the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act," she continued. "These and other Democratic measures were a lifeline for millions of Americans as COVID-19 swept across the world."
Brazile also offered a suggestion to Democrats regarding what their central message should be:
"The Democratic economic message to voters in the next few final days of the campaign needs to be this: We can build on what we’ve done for you and give inflation a knock-out punch in the next two years if you give us continued majority control of the House and Senate. Giving us just two more seats in the Senate, so we have 52 votes, could enable us to modify the filibuster rule that requires 60 votes for the passage of most legislation in the Senate. That would let us do a lot more to improve your lives and focus on our future."
She added, "Democrats need to make clear to voters that the 'secret plan' Republicans are offering to defeat inflation will be as ineffective and ultimately nonexistent as Nixon’s 'secret plan' to defeat North Vietnam."
Although Brazile noted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) does not believe voters deserve to know the full extent of the Republican agenda, the writer argues otherwise.
"The truth is that the Republicans’ 'secret plan' to fight inflation isn’t so secret, because some in the GOP have already spoken about it, much to McConnell’s chagrin," she wrote. "The truth is that Republicans want to fight inflation by inflicting severe economic pain on the American people that would make our problems even worse."
Americans who aren’t sure about God are a fast-growing political force in politics – and they’re typically more active than white evangelicals
October 29, 2022
It’s hard to remember now, given the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the day after votes were cast, one theme stood out: voter turnout.
Every state in the nation saw higher turnout in 2020 than 2016, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center. Overall, there were more than 158 million votes cast, according to the Federal Election Commission – nearly 22 million more than just four years prior.
Turnout will likely play an outsize role in the 2022 midterms, too, as voters determine what political party will have control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in January 2023. As a political scientist who studies the intersection of religion and politics, I am interested in which groups may have a strong impact on the balance of power. And if the data is any guide, there are two key communities political analysts often overlook: atheists and agnostics.
Partisan divides
In 2008, almost 8% of the entire U.S. population claimed to be atheist or agnostic, according to my analysis of data from the Cooperative Election Study, or CES – an annual survey coordinated by a team at Harvard University. Atheists believe that there is no higher power in the universe, while agnostics contend that a higher power may exist but it’s impossible to know for certain.
By 2021, that share had risen to just about 12%. But atheists and agnostics are often left-leaning in their political persuasion, and their rapid ascendance in the American religious landscape is proving much more consequential to the Democratic Party than the GOP.
Just 4% of people who align with the Republican Party say that they are atheist or agnostic. That same figure was 3% when Barack Obama won the White House in 2008.
However, according to my analysis of the CES data, 1 in 5 Democrats today are atheist or agnostic, an increase of eight percentage points from 2008.
Getting to the ballot box
Just because these groups have increased as a percentage of the overall population does not necessarily mean their growth will translate to political wins during the 2022 midterms. While political scientists have struggled with how to measure voter turnout through survey data, it’s possible to use other measures to infer just how politically active atheists and agnostics are – and there’s strong evidence that they will make their presence felt on Election Day.
The CES asks respondents if they have engaged in a number of political activities over the prior 12 months. Secular Americans’ political engagement comes into sharper focus when their behavior is compared with that of another group, one that is often considered very politically active: white evangelicals.
Over the past 40 years, the religious right has won many victories by organizing a loose coalition of theologically and politically conservative faith groups to vote, advocate and agitate. Overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, for example – which the Supreme Court did in June 2022 – was a long-cherished goal of the movement, resulting in several states’ banning abortion in nearly all circumstances.
In 2020, 8% of white evangelicals attended a political meeting such as school board or city council, according to the CES. Yet the percentage is even higher for atheists – 11% – and agnostics – 10%. There was also a small difference in the data about putting up a political yard sign or bumper sticker. Among atheists, 27% had done so, compared with 21% of white evangelicals.
However, when it comes to political protests, there’s no doubt that secular Americans are more politically engaged. In 2020, 18% of atheists and 16% of agnostics said that they had gone to a march or rally about a political issue, versus just 5% of white evangelicals, based on CES data. When it comes to donations, the gulf is even wider. In 2020, half of all atheists made a political donation, along with 43% of agnostics. In comparison, only about a quarter of white evangelicals made a political donation to a candidate or party.
Speaking up – and being heard
Democratic candidates have shown increasing awareness that they are becoming more dependent on secular voters. For instance, in April 2018, members of Congress founded the Congressional Freethought Caucus to specifically focus on these voters’ needs and concerns.
Though atheists and agnostics are still a relatively small portion of the population, there’s strong evidence they will make their voices heard during the 2022 midterms – and help campaigns with funding and support at every stage, not just on Election Day. Whether Republicans can counter this level of engagement from specific religious groups will be a key question of the upcoming midterms.
Ryan Burge, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Eastern Illinois University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
