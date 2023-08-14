New research validates 'BS jobs' theory: A significant slice of the U.S. workforce believes their jobs have no purpose

The theory of “bullshit jobs” was substantiated by a recent study where 19% of employees felt their jobs were socially useless. The findings, published in the journal Work, Employment and Society, suggest that a significant portion of the U.S. workforce — particularly those working in administrative support occupations, sales occupations, and business and finance occupations — perceives their roles as unnecessary and lacking value. The concept of “bullshit jobs” was popularized by anthropologist and activist David Graeber. He argued that many jobs in modern society are socially useless and do ...

Science