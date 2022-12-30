New rockets, more spacecraft to take flight in 2023 from Space Coast
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner launches at dusk from the United Launch Alliance complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, at 6:54 p.m on May 19, 2022. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

It’s slated to be a busy year of rocket launches from the Space Coast with a pace that could introduce some new names and set new records. Launch pads at both Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station have been hitting a pace of more than one launch a week, finishing up 2022 with 57 rockets that made it to space. That pace could be in line to nearly double as more launch service providers set up shop in Brevard County, said Frank DiBello, President and CEO of Space Florida, the state’s aerospace economic development agency. “How many can we sustain? We’re building and investi...

Science