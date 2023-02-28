New study disputes the birth order theory that later-born are “born to rebel”

The case against Trump that will be going to a grand jury will likely be centered on Trump's infamous call to the secretary of state on Jan 2, 2021 where he begged, "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state."

According to Findling, Trump's words require "context" to understand what he was getting at.

READ MORE: Fox News insiders think 'they're going to lose' Dominion lawsuit: CNN media analyst

"Focusing on just a few lines from the call is misguided, Findling argues—for the same reason that prosecutors miss the mark when they rely on a few words that hip-hop artists use in their albums to support criminal indictments of rap stars," Vice's Greg Walters is reporting.

“Prosecutors, first of all, don't know the first thing about lyrics," Findling explained in an interview. "They'll take out eight or nine words. They'll take out something that lasts a few seconds and say, ‘Aha, this is evidence of some wrongdoing.’ In like fashion, no one ever talks about the full 62 minutes. No one ever talks about the surrounding circumstances of those 62 minutes.”

The report adds, "Findling declined to dive more deeply into the details of the Trump case," with Walters adding, "It remains to be seen whether Willis will agree with Findling’s view of the call, or treat it as evidence supporting a future indictment of the former president. Now that the special purpose grand jury has completed its report and made recommendations, Willis must decide whether to seek criminal charges from a regular grand jury. "

You can read more here.