New study examines the psychological mechanisms underlying Solomon’s paradox

“Greene questioned Boebert’s loyalty to McCarthy, and after a few words were exchanged, Boebert stormed out,” said one source familiar with the argument.

“You were okay taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” Greene said, according to another source familiar with the confrontation.

The first source said Greene came out of a bathroom stall and confronted Boebert, who had been unaware the Georgia Republican was in the restroom, for taking campaign money from McCarthy and then turning against him in the speaker voting.

“That’s when Lauren said, ‘Don’t be ugly,’” the first source said, adding that Boebert then “ran out like a little schoolgirl.”

Boebert declined to comment on the matter, saying only, "See you later -- bye," and Greene did not respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) allegedly witnessed the near-screaming match, according to sources, but she declined three separate times to describe what she saw “in any way, shape or form.”

“What happens in the ladies room stays in the ladies room,” the Michigan Democrat said.

