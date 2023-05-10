A new study has found a relationship between ambient air pollution and the mental health of those living in the United Kingdom. The findings indicate that when individuals are exposed to air pollution, even below the standards for air quality in the United Kingdom, they are more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression. The study, which was published in JAMA Psychiatry, offers insight into the potential consequences of long-term air pollution. Mental disorders are a growing cause of disability. Public health priorities include identifying modifiable risk factors of anxiety and depression a...
New study finds an alarming link between ambient air pollution and mental health
May 10, 2023, 4:00 PM ET