New study finds the more conservative your sexual values, the more challenging it is to stick to them

A new study in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy sought to investigate the relationship between sexual values and sexual incongruence as well as the effects of religiousness on this relationship. The findings indicate that religiousness predicts sexual incongruence, but not more than conservative sexual values, which demonstrated the most substantial relationship. Sexual congruence refers to the alignment of sexual values and behavior, while incongruence occurs when individuals engage in sexual behaviors that violate their moral beliefs. Past research has shown that religiousness is associa...

Science