New research has attempted to discover the origin of membership in the “incel” community. Reviewing over 8000 posts in two online incel groups, common themes that led to membership were revealed. Incel membership is related to a shared sense of perceived injustice and a method for increasing self-esteem through group membership. The study was published in the journal Deviant Behavior. The term “incel” blends the words involuntary and celibate, and is used as a personal identifier. Individuals identifying as incels have come together on the internet and developed theories about the origin of th...
New study identifies two main factors that predispose someone to incel membership
December 24, 2022