New study sheds light on the connection between sleeping patterns and wages

People who have a natural preference for staying up late tend to have poorer health habits, including sleep habits, which in turn is associated with reduced wages, according to new research published in Economics and Human Biology. The findings shed light on the links between people’s natural sleep patterns, known as chronotypes, and their financial well-being in midlife. While previous research has shown varying associations between sleep duration and wages, there have been inconsistencies and a lack of understanding about the underlying mechanisms driving these relationships. The researchers...

Science