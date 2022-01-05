New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France
The University Hospital Institute for Infectious Diseases in Marseille, France, where the "IHU" variant of COVID-19 was first detected. - NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations. It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed. While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is or whether it poses a danger, experts emphasized that its discovery alone was not cause for alarm. Moreover, it was noted even before omicron took over the world stage and “has been on our radar,” WHO inci...