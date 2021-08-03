New York governor Andrew Cuomo ‘sexually harassed multiple women’ in violation of the law: state attorney general
US-NEWS-CUOMO-MCT. - Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/New York Daily News/TNS

New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women," and created a hostile work environment, breaking federal and state law, according to state Attorney General Letitia James.



"The probe found Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees," NBC News reports. "It also found the Governor and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward."

Cuomo has repeated denied touching anyone inappropriately and said he would wait for the investigation to conclude before discussing any possible future decisions.