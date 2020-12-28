Trump supporters short-circuit after the New York Post tells him to 'stop the insanity'

When you lose the New York Post, you've lost the padded room.
Loyalists of Donald Trump have short-circuited over the Post's betrayal of him in Monday's cover-story editorial calling for him to accept his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. It was a bridge too far for an army of followers that knows a little something about buying bridges.
Newsmax star and oddcast host Greg Kelly was having none of it for his 280k Twitter followers:
Thing is...he Didn’t Lose. https://t.co/ld64cSjOFB— Greg Kelly (@Greg Kelly)1609161450.0
And wacko former New York Police Commissioner is so upset that he lost control of his grammar:
It’s mind boggling that no one has the courage to fight back. He did not lose the election! Even the @nypost has co… https://t.co/gFOcECusXt— Bernard B. Kerik (@Bernard B. Kerik)1609183745.0
This account with 68k followers even played the Christie card in anger:
@NYPostOpinion @nypost Chris Christie could have written this. This piece is a joke.— PollWatch (@PollWatch)1609170238.0
Another account with more than 40k followers summed it up with the "T" word:
The NY Post has committed treason https://t.co/cQjBb20Cn1— Toxic Avenger1 🇺🇸 (@Toxic Avenger1 🇺🇸)1609175879.0
Still another made short use of the "F" word:
F*ck you @NYPostOpinion https://t.co/uTXfUgTHJe— MeTheDeplorableChump (@MeTheDeplorableChump)1609177452.0
A Trump loyalist who now has "Kraken" as her middle name is standing firm:
@newsmax Last I checked @realDonaldTrump doesn’t work for the NY Post, or China...he works for WE THE PEOPLE. https://t.co/SnlBLUFMCP— Joanne Kraken Pappas ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Joanne Kraken Pappas ⭐️⭐️⭐️)1609182212.0
And business isn't booming in the subscription department:
@nypost shame on the #NewYorkPost for today’s cover story. You are a disgrace. Canceling my subscription. Never… https://t.co/tnGYknhs1C— President-Elect Richard (@President-Elect Richard)1609182077.0
Finally, this one sums up that so much of the Republican world is to blame:
@realDonaldTrump #NYPostEditorial DISGRACE!!! I just cancelled my subscription to it. This is a Coup‼️It's been in… https://t.co/eBa0LuiVf1— hyland11 (@hyland11)1609172964.0
Of course, there were others from the Dark Side that rather enjoyed the moment. Here are two of the better examples:
The NY Post is the shittiest paper in the City, and they LOVE trump. You have to be completely batshit crazy to los… https://t.co/fxpSW2Q3Fn— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!)1609169240.0
The @nypost turning on @realDonaldTrump is like @Playboy turning on boobs https://t.co/Z6qyAgOFS6— Erin Brockovich (@Erin Brockovich)1609168984.0
Still, at the end of the day, no recounting of the reactions to Trump's betrayal by the Post would be complete without a trip down memory lane to the archives of his erstwhile favorite newspaper. While many in the Trump base have relied upon the Post for its deep and analytical insights, at the end of the day, it's all about the headlines.
Today's "STOP THE INSANITY" wasn't bad, but the New York Post has done better. Here, from the source itself, is where you can find some of its best work with The Donald: https://nypost.com/2017/01/20/donald-trump-in-new-york-post-covers/#1
Stay tuned for more.