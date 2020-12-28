Trump supporters short-circuit after the New York Post tells him to 'stop the insanity'
Trump supporter at a "Back the Blue" rally in Oregon on August 22, 2020. (Robert P. Alvarez / Shutterstock.com)

When you lose the New York Post, you've lost the padded room.

Loyalists of Donald Trump have short-circuited over the Post's betrayal of him in Monday's cover-story editorial calling for him to accept his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. It was a bridge too far for an army of followers that knows a little something about buying bridges.

Newsmax star and oddcast host Greg Kelly was having none of it for his 280k Twitter followers:



And wacko former New York Police Commissioner is so upset that he lost control of his grammar:



This account with 68k followers even played the Christie card in anger:



Another account with more than 40k followers summed it up with the "T" word:



Still another made short use of the "F" word:



A Trump loyalist who now has "Kraken" as her middle name is standing firm:




And business isn't booming in the subscription department:




Finally, this one sums up that so much of the Republican world is to blame:



Of course, there were others from the Dark Side that rather enjoyed the moment. Here are two of the better examples:





Still, at the end of the day, no recounting of the reactions to Trump's betrayal by the Post would be complete without a trip down memory lane to the archives of his erstwhile favorite newspaper. While many in the Trump base have relied upon the Post for its deep and analytical insights, at the end of the day, it's all about the headlines.

Today's "STOP THE INSANITY" wasn't bad, but the New York Post has done better. Here, from the source itself, is where you can find some of its best work with The Donald: https://nypost.com/2017/01/20/donald-trump-in-new-york-post-covers/#1

Stay tuned for more.