New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc

By Lucy Craymer and Renju Jose WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand declared a national state of emergency for only the third time in its history on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding, landslides and huge ocean swells, forcing evacuations and stranding people on roof tops. "It has been a big night for New Zealanders across the country, but particularly in the upper North Island ... a lot of families displaced, a lot of homes without power, extensive damage done across the country," Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters after the declaration. Gabrielle is 100 km (60 mile...