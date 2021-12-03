Newsmax host attacks Biden and entire Democratic party for declaring ‘war on Christianity’

A host on the far right wing cable and streaming TV channel Newsmax has declared the entire Democratic Party, including its devoutly-Catholic President, has "declared war," not on just Christmas, but on "Christianity" itself. That would be extremely surprising to the majority of Democratic registered voters who self-identify as Christian.

The revelation of a "war on Christianity" comes in a wide-ranging attack on the left from the Newsmax host Friday morning, who decided to attack the White House's highly-praised Christmas decorations this year, which were designed by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

"This week is about Christmas at the White House," the host declared. "I love Christmas decorations. But this looks a little like a Carnival Cruise especially from an administration and political party as a whole that has declared war on Christianity for a while now."

Watch:

Newsmax host objects to the White House Christmas decorations because the administration "has declared war on Christianity" pic.twitter.com/7Rcb9JEAcK

— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 3, 2021