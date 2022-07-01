Newsmax host says Pride Month makes heterosexuals 'feel marginalized'

A Newsmax host on Thursday celebrated the end of Pride Month, declaring anti-LGBTQ attacks, marginalization, discrimination, and bullying in the past, claiming Americans were required to display the LGBTQ Pride flag or risk getting "in trouble," while lamenting the concept of "pride" as exclusionary and "a negative thing."
"It's June 30. I gotta say, I'm glad that June is over. The flag, pride, whatever. What was it, Gay Pride Month, right? I mean, it was, it was too much," said Greg Kelly, a host on the far-right-wing network.
"It was just too much, everywhere. If you had a business, if you had a building, if you had a house, if you had a dog house, you had to put a flag, a gay pride flag up, or else you could be in trouble," he said falsely.
Kelly then denounced the "relentless programming," and the "celebration."
"You see, this has gotten so big, that those of us who happen to be heterosexual feel excluded, feel marginalized," Kelly insisted.
"Now, I don't want anybody to feel that way. And I do know that gay people were persecuted unfairly, they could be targeted and canceled. But that's not America anymore. That's long ago," he claimed, literally days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a civil right to privacy, with one Justice warning specifically that the constitutional right of same-sex couples to engage in intimate contact and to marry should be reviewed and the "error" corrected.
In mid-June Kelly claimed, "this Pride month is borderline out-of-control."
On Thursday Kelly closed his commentary by saying, "when it comes to gay pride, it's not the gay part. But frankly, it's the pride part. Pride is actually a negative thing, isn't it?"
