Niger junta rebuffs latest diplomatic mission as high-stakes summit looms

By Boureima Balima and Abdel-Kader Mazou NIAMEY (Reuters) -Niger's junta on Tuesday rejected the latest diplomatic mission from West African countries aimed at restoring constitutional order after a July 26 coup, resisting pressure from the United States and the United Nations to come to the negotiating table. Heads of state from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are preparing for a summit on Thursday to discuss their standoff with the junta, which defied an Aug. 6 deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. ECOWAS defence chiefs agreed on Friday on a possible m...