By Boureima Balima and Abdel-Kader Mazou NIAMEY/ABUJA (Reuters) -Hundreds of supporters of Niger's junta marched in the capital Niamey on Thursday to protest against West African sanctions, as regional defence chiefs discussed possible intervention to restore democracy. General Abdourahamane Tiani, the former head of Niger's presidential guard, confined President Mohamed Bazoum to his residence last Wednesday and declared himself head of state in the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020. The main regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has imposed s...
Niger junta supporters protest sanctions as region considers intervention
August 3, 2023, 4:49 PM ET