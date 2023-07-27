Niger president makes defiant vow to save democracy after coup

By Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar NIAMEY (Reuters) -Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum took to social media on Thursday with a defiant vow to protect "hard-won" democratic gains a day after he was toppled in a military coup. The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also issued a rallying cry on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for "all democrats and patriots" to make the coup fail. Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended, ma...