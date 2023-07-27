Niger president makes defiant vow to save democracy after coup

By Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar NIAMEY (Reuters) -Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum took to social media on Thursday with a defiant vow to protect "hard-won" democratic gains a day after he was toppled in a military coup. The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also issued a rallying cry on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for "all democrats and patriots" to make the coup fail. Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended, ma...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'We should not fear a government shutdown': Far-right House members slam spending bills
July 27, 2023
WASHINGTON — A handful of ultra-conservative U.S. House Republicans rebuked their leadership on Tuesday over the annual government funding process, but appeared at odds on whether they should force a government shutdown later this year.
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs at a news conference mostly ruled out a funding lapse, though Virginia Rep. Bob Good left the option on the table, saying the GOP shouldn’t fear the impacts on federal operations or the economy.
“I am not worried about a government shutdown at this point,” Biggs said. “But that’s my own perspective, I know I’m not speaking for everybody else.”
Good then said that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has an “opportunity to be a transformational, historical speaker” if he presses for spending cuts beyond what Republicans have already made in their bills.
“We should not fear a government shutdown; most of what we do up here is bad anyway, most of what we do up here hurts the American people,” Good said.
The Republican House, he argued, should force the Democratic Senate and Biden administration to accept its dozen appropriations bills, once they comply with Freedom Caucus ideals.
The Freedom Caucus is a group of especially conservative members of the House Republican Conference that likely numbers somewhere between 30 and 50 lawmakers. The group doesn’t publicly release its membership list, but is chaired by Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry.
That move to insist on the House version would throw out the conference process where the House and Senate reconcile their differences, an element of so-called “regular order” that Freedom Caucus members have repeatedly called for over the years.
“The House is going to say ‘No,’ we’re going to pass a good Republican bill out of the House and force the Senate and the White House to accept it, or we’re not going to move forward,” Good said. “What would happen if Republicans for once stared down the Democrats and were the ones who refused to cave?”
Recent shutdowns
Republicans forced a partial government shutdown in 2013 in an attempt to defund the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. They didn’t succeed.
Former President Donald Trump, backed by many within the GOP, forced a partial government shutdown over getting billions more for border wall construction than he asked for in his budget request. He didn’t get the additional funds.
Freedom Caucus members in January pressed McCarthy to put more of their members on the House Appropriations Committee in order to keep an eye on the annual government funding process.
Those members had the opportunity to offer amendments during committee markups. And Freedom Caucus members have had the opportunity to propose amendments for the first two bills heading to the House floor this week, which many of them have done.
But that process hasn’t assuaged their concerns with the funding levels or the process.
Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale on Tuesday appeared to back bundling all 12 of the annual bills together in an omnibus, a move that conservatives in both chambers have repeatedly spoken out against. Conservative Republicans, instead, have called on leaders to move the bills individually, which McCarthy is doing.
“We are united in the belief that we have to see what the entire cost is before we can start working on individual pieces of it,” Rosendale said.
“The most reasonable and the smartest way to handle it is to look at all 12 bills together, so we can see what the total spending is and make sure we’re at that 1.471 (trillion dollars),” he added.
The House Appropriations Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, has posted all dozen of its bills.
Spending bills headed for floor debate
Biggs also indicated he might not be paying especially close attention to his House Republican colleagues’ work on the Appropriations Committee.
“We haven’t even seen what’s in there. I don’t believe they’re actually even drafted yet,” Biggs said after being asked about the two spending bills heading to the House floor this week.
“We need to see what’s in there. We need to know what’s in there. We need the 72 hours that they promised they’d give us on every bill to be able to read those and digest them before we make a decision on that,” Biggs added.
The House Appropriations Committee began releasing its annual bills in May and has since marked up the vast majority of those bills publicly in both subcommittee and full committee. All of the bills as well as summaries and committee reports are posted online and the committee debate has been live-streamed.
The Appropriations Committee released the two spending bills the House will debate this week in mid-May, more than two months ago.
The committee approved the Agriculture and the Military Construction-VA spending bills in mid-June, following committee debate and an amendment process.
The Freedom Caucus members at Tuesday’s press conference didn’t say how they’d vote on the two bills, though members there did broadly criticize party leaders.
“We’re sounding the warning call,” Biggs said. “We’re reminding our leadership, you need the votes and we’re begging our leadership ‘listen to us.’”
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Nebraska police chief sentenced to 60 days in jail for using gift cards for personal items
July 27, 2023
LINCOLN — A small-town police chief who used gift cards purchased by the city to buy nearly $15,000 in personal items will spend 60 days in jail and three years on probation.
Terry Poland, 34, of Fremont, resigned as police chief in Oakland after the purchases were made public. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson for misuse of public funds.
The Nebraska Auditor’s Office, in a June 2022 audit, found that Poland had used 27 gift cards purchased with city funds to buy a series of personal items, including ice-fishing equipment, a wake surfboard and a $950 glass basketball backboard.
He had told Oakland officials that he was using the gift cards to buy ammunition for the police department.
Poland, according to the U.S. Attorne’s Office, also provided phony invoices about the purchases — invoices that were not issued by the store, with item numbers and item descriptions that did not match the store’s records.
Poland previously surrendered his state law enforcement license and paid $14,631 in restitution. He also agreed to not to work as a law enforcement officer in the future, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Conservative group sues Colorado Democrats over secret survey on legislative priorities
July 27, 2023
A conservative group is suing Colorado Democratic lawmakers over a process they say leadership improperly uses to determine legislative priorities.
The process, known as quadratic voting, is a secret survey that Democratic representatives and senators fill out anonymously to rank certain bills that require funding in their chamber.
The top-ranked bills in both legislative chambers, as reported by KUNC, all went on to become law this year.
“This clearly violates Colorado open meetings law, because the public has a right to observe this kind of decision making. It’s against the law for a public body to use secret ballots to adopt any position,” Michael Fields, the president of Advance Colorado, said in a video statement posted to Twitter.
The suit was filed on Wednesday in Denver District Court by the Public Trust Institute and Douglas County resident David Fornof, who Fields said is represented by Advance Colorado. It names the Colorado House of Representatives, the Colorado Senate, House Speaker Julie McCluskie, Senate President Steve Fenberg, Rep. Bob Marshall, Sen. Jeff Bridges, Sen. Chris Hansen, and policy analyst Andrew Lindinger as defendants. Democrats control both the House and Senate chambers.
It does not target Republicans, who the lawsuit says “are not included in the process.”
The lawsuit alleges that the quadratic voting process violates the Colorado Open Meetings Law, which states that a gathering of two or more members of a state public body at which any public business is discussed needs to be open to the public. COML prohibits secret balloting by public bodies.
“The practice of quadratic voting is purposely constructed to conceal information that the public is entitled to know. Specifically, it casts a veil of secrecy over the priorities of specific legislators and replaces them with a caucus consensus. This practice denies the public the right to hold individual legislators accountable for the way they prioritize legislation and allows certain bills to be killed or advanced in a secret process instead of being subjected to public discussion and debate,” the lawsuit reads.
The plaintiffs want access to the individual scoring records for lawmakers from this year’s session and for those records to be made public going forward.
PTI submitted an open records request for records related to quadratic voting in April. The group received an email with voting instructions and aggregated results, but no individual scoring data. There were other records not included because they constituted “work product.” Fornof submitted a similar request, and got a similar response, to Marshall.
The plaintiffs allege that the Legislature uses a third-party vendor, RadicalxChange, to conduct the survey to circumvent open meeting laws and records requests and ensure secrecy. Additionally, they allege that some lawmakers use a personal email, putting the correspondence beyond open records requests.
This is the second time the House of Representatives and its Democratic leaders have been sued this summer on alleged open meeting violations. Reps. Marshall and Elisabeth Epps filed a lawsuit alleging that non-noticed caucus meetings and use of messaging applications like Signal to discuss official business violate open meetings law.
Neither Senate nor House leadership immediately responded to a request for comment.
Fenberg previously told KUNC that quadratic voting is only one factor in determining which bills get pushed through.
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}