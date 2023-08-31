NJ Transit engineers vote to strike but assure riders it won’t happen on Labor Day

Four of Trump's co-defendants — attorneys John Eastman and Jenna Ellis, DOJ official Jeff Clark, and fake elector Cathleen Latham — have been reduced to using the right-wing Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo for money. Ellis in particular has allegedly been left in the cold by Trump and his associates because of her work with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the former president's most significant rival for the 2024 nomination.

These trials could end up being massively expensive, according to experts. Defense attorney Danya Perry estimates that if they run for two or three weeks, they could easily top $10 million. And some of Trump's associates are already facing financial ruin – Rudy Giuliani is reportedly nearly broke, and already has a default judgment looming over him in an election worker defamation case, as well as debts from other legal cases.

At a bare minimum, said former federal prosecutor and defense attorney Bruce Udolf, “I can’t see most top-level white collar lawyers doing it for less than $2 or $3 million.”

As all of this is going on, Trump also needs to ramp up campaign spending to mount an effective rematch against President Joe Biden, who as of last month had raised $72 million since formally launching his re-election campaign.