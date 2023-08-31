NJ Transit engineers vote to strike but assure riders it won’t happen on Labor Day

Off-duty NJ Transit engineers in May protested the agency's decision to lease new offices in a pricey complex but, according to the union, not to move forward on negotiations on a new labor agreement. Engineers voted to strike if federal mediation and negotiation requirements fail to produce a new contract.
Union NJ Transit locomotive engineers and trainmen voted Thursday to strike, an action that union officials assured riders wouldn’t happen until federal mediation and negotiation requirements are exhausted. Roughly 81% of the 494 members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen returned ballots, and of those, almost all were in favor of a future strike against NJ Transit if negotiations fail to produce a new contract for its members, BLE&T officials said. Of 399 ballots returned, 397 were cast for strike authorization and two were ruled invalid. Union officials reiterated earlie...
