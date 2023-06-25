No clear favorite as Guatemala votes for new president

By Sofia Menchu and Diego Oré GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -Guatemalans began voting on Sunday in a hotly contested presidential election dominated by concerns over corruption, the exclusion of a leading candidate and the cost of living, with the vote set to result in a second round run-off in August. Former first lady Sandra Torres is tipped to win the first round but is expected to fall short of the 50% plus one vote needed for an outright victory in the contest, the fairness of which has come under international scrutiny. She is up against more than 20 other candidates, including Edmond Mulet, ...