No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab - US intelligence report

By Dan Whitcomb (Reuters) -U.S. intelligence agencies found no direct evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic stemmed from an incident at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology, a report declassified on Friday said. The four-page report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said the U.S. intelligence community still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory, however, and had not been able to discover the origins of the pandemic. "The Central Intelligence Agency and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pande...