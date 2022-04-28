'No one notified me': When people die in Tarrant County jail, answers don't come easily
Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Shanelle Jenkins learned her husband died by reading the newspaper. "Officials with the Texas Rangers are investigating the death of Robert Geron Miller, 38, who was arrested Wednesday on eight misdemeanor warrants and accused of damaging the rear passenger door of a Fort Worth police car," read the story on Aug. 3, 2019, in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. It explained that Miller was at the jail when he was pepper-sprayed by deputies and then taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. Few other details were known. As Jenkins held her phone and read the story over and over, she bega...