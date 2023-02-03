Nobel laureate Ebadi says Iran's 'revolutionary process' is irreversible

By Parisa Hafezi DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi said the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman last year has sparked an irreversible "revolutionary process" that would eventually lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic. Iran's clerical rulers have faced widespread unrest since Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police on Sept. 16 after she was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire". Iran has blamed Amini's death on preexisting medical problems and has accused the United States and other foes fomenting the unrest to destabili...