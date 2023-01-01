Noelle Quinn went to Africa to coach camps. The trip was much bigger than basketball for the Storm coach.

Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn looks on against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter in Game 4 of the WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. - Steph Chambers/Getty Images North America/TNS
SEATTLE — Once the invitation was extended, there was no way Noelle Quinn was going to say no. Some time ago, her friend Monica Rogers, who leads the NBA Elite Basketball Operations, approached the Storm coach about traveling to Senegal for the NBA Academy Women's Camp Africa to teach basketball and leadership skills to 25 of the top female high-school aged prospects from 11 African countries. "It was a no-brainer for me to come and impart the knowledge that I have to the younger girls," Quinn said. "I honestly didn't know about the opportunity to actually work at the NBA Academy, specifically...