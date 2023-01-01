Noelle Quinn went to Africa to coach camps. The trip was much bigger than basketball for the Storm coach.

“Courage Under Fire,” which will be published Tuesday, reveals that Sund believes it could all happen again.

He describes his own personal shock as 10,000 protesters descended on the building and began beating and attacking police officers.

"Sund said his shock shifted to agony as he unsuccessfully begged military generals for National Guard reinforcements," said the Post. "Though they delayed sending help until it was too late for Sund’s overrun corps, he says that he later discovered that the Pentagon had rushed to send security teams to protect military officials’ homes in Washington, none of which were under attack."

He had a call with two generals at about 2:35 p.m., about 20 minutes after the attackers broke through the doors and lawmakers were rushing to safety. He said that Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt said he didn't like the optics of sending uniformed Guard soldiers to the Capitol but would put them at roadside checkpoints. The comment is shocking because it's exactly what Donald Trump and Republicans have claimed Nancy Pelosi said before the attack. It turns out, it came from Trump's allies instead.

Republicans are plotting a hearing where they can name Pelosi as the problem for Jan. 6. They've published their own report, but it is a far cry from the Jan. 6 committee's thousands of pages of information and interviews.

“It’s a response I will never forget for the rest of my life,” Sund writes in the book. He recalled hearing the frantic voices of officers being sent to the command center while he was on the phone: “Shots fired in the Capitol, shots fired in the Capitol.”

“Is that urgent enough for you now?” Sund barked at the military leader.

Read the full report by Leonnig at the Washington Post.