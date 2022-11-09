North Carolina law requires a post-election audit. Here’s how it will happen
A voter fills out a ballot at a polling place on November 8, 2022, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. - Sean Rayford/Getty Images North America/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Voters who are concerned or just curious about the accuracy of North Carolina’s voting machines can watch Wednesday as state elections officials randomly choose precincts, early voting sites and absentee-by-mail ballots to be counted by hand. State law requires county and state Boards of Elections to conduct audits after each election to ensure voting machines are correctly tabulating the results. It’s just one of multiple post-election audits aimed at ensuring accurate elections, the state website noted. This year’s audit of the 2022 general election will start at 1 p.m. Wed...