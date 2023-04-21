North Carolina man accused of shooting 6-year-old neighbor, parents over basketball turns himself in
Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in on Thursday to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’ s Office in Tampa, Florida. - Gaston County North Carolina/TNS

A North Carolina man accused of shooting a 6-year-old neighbor and her parents after a basketball rolled into his yard has surrendered to authorities. Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in on Thursday to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida, WSCO reported. His arrest comes days after he allegedly opened fire on a family in his neighborhood, wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents. Gaston County police had issued multiple warrants for his arrest. He is facing four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a...