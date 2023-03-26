North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast again: South Korea military

But that's when Jones issued his prognostication that should concern the Secret Service.

"If it looks like he's about to win again, I think they're gonna shoot him," continued Jones. "I think they're gonna blow his airplane up. And he even said that last week. He said, 'well, I'm gonna go ahead and just walk right in front of everybody in Manhattan in handcuffs. If I get killed, so what? I'll be a martyr.' So, he is in that fully committed mode. I want the globalist off our backs, and if Trump'll do it, great. But gut, gut level, I know that if he's able to get in, which I think they'll kill him, I actually think he won't be able to get in. I'll be honest with you right now."

While there have been plenty of liberal commentators that predict or even fantasize about Trump's arrest, it's rare to see anyone willing to publicly predict that kind of violence.

After Trump spoke in Texas on Saturday, Jones said he got "chills" because Trump talked about the deep state in the city of Waco. It's most known for a cult being raided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Cult leader David Koresh (a.k.a. David Wayne Howell), was being investigated for his involvement "in the illegal manufacture and possession of machineguns and the illegal manufacture and possession of destructive devices, including bombs and grenades," the ATF explains.

Jones' predictions are similar to what Koresh told his followers beginning in 1992.

"In Koresh's theology, the government, particularly the federal law enforcement agencies, were the 'Assyrians' or the 'Babylonians' who were bent on destroying the true believers — the Branch Davidians," the Justice Department report says. "Koresh had predicted to his followers well before the February 28 ATF raid that law enforcement agents planned to kill him and his followers. Koresh planned for the predicted apocalyptic showdown with the government by massively arming himself and his followers beginning in early 1992 and continuing through early 1993. Koresh was fascinated with guns. Former compound members have described the shooting practice, the conversion of semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic, the sewing of specially designed vests with pockets for extra ammunition clips, and the early morning para-military drills for the males in the compound."

Koresh had convinced his followers that he was the "son of God" and "the key to their eternal salvation," said one former agent featured in a recent Netflix documentary. The group was also convinced the end of the world was coming. There was further concern that Koresh was molesting the children in the cult. So, when the ATF moved in, it was almost as if Koresh's prophecy were coming true, and it just reinforced his prophecies.

They had "136 firearms, including assault rifles and handguns, 700+ magazines for those firearms, 200,000+ rounds of ammunition, 110 upper and lower receivers for AR15/M16 rifles, grenade-launcher attachments for AR15/M16 rifles, 400+ empty M31 rifle grenades, along with black powder and other explosive chemicals."

The ATF moved in to arrest Koresh, but he used the cult's women and children as barriers while his male members tried to protect the group by opening fire on government agents. Netflix recently produced a documentary on the incident, which was among its top videos in the United States for Netflix viewers the week it was released.

The action was so significant for anti-government radicals that it inspired Timothy McVeigh, who blew up the Oklahoma City Murrah federal building two years after the Waco incident. The building is where the ATF was housed. Waco has since become a symbol for violent right-wing extremists.

Mary Trump, the former president's niece, warned that the location was not picked by accident.

“It's a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous Waco siege of 1993, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI. Scores of people died. He wants the same violent chaos to rescue him from justice," she said.

Jones is following that same script by predicting that the American government, what he refers to as the "deep state," is going to kill Trump.

See the Jones clip below or at the link here.

