North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. condemns flurry of tests

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) -Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the United States for what would be the sixth round of missile tests https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-appears-have-fired-cruise-missiles-report-2022-01-25 this month. The series of tests is among the most missiles ever launched by North Korea in a month, analysts said, as it begins 2022 with a dizzying display of new and operational weapons. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch of what i...