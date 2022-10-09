North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters gets blasted by the best man at his wedding

It didn't take long for Grenell to hear the crowd correcting him that he was not in Nevada. Watching the rally on the right-wing news, "Mesa, Arizona" flashed awkwardly across the screen.

Mike Lindell's speech prior to Grenell was a relatively quiet set of comments compared to his interview with a right-wing streaming service. The group of MAGA Republicans was on hand to prop up Kari Lake and Blake Masters, who face off against Democrats in November. Masters isn't seen as a possible winner up against former Republican-turned-Democrat Mark Kelly, who was elected to the U.S. Senate to replace appointed former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) who took over after Sen. John McCain passed away.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) abandoned Masters in the state despite pleas from Arizona Republicans.

In his endorsement, Lindell gave a resounding endorsement to Blake "Matthews," instead of Blake Masters.

