North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

Stories Chosen For You
Ric Grenell greets Nevada at Arizona rally after Mike Lindell endorses Blake 'Matthews'
"Nailed it," far-right Ric Grenell joked. The former acting director of the U.S. Department of National Intelligence greeted Nevada at the start of his speech in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday.
He appeared as part of the warm-up act for Donald Trump, set to speak Sunday afternoon during NFL football games airing across the country.
IN OTHER NEWS: GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters gets blasted by the best man at his wedding
It didn't take long for Grenell to hear the crowd correcting him that he was not in Nevada. Watching the rally on the right-wing news, "Mesa, Arizona" flashed awkwardly across the screen.
Mike Lindell's speech prior to Grenell was a relatively quiet set of comments compared to his interview with a right-wing streaming service. The group of MAGA Republicans was on hand to prop up Kari Lake and Blake Masters, who face off against Democrats in November. Masters isn't seen as a possible winner up against former Republican-turned-Democrat Mark Kelly, who was elected to the U.S. Senate to replace appointed former Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) who took over after Sen. John McCain passed away.
IN OTHER NEWS: Mark Kelly drops the hammer on Blake Masters over abortion bans at Arizona debate
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) abandoned Masters in the state despite pleas from Arizona Republicans.
In his endorsement, Lindell gave a resounding endorsement to Blake "Matthews," instead of Blake Masters.
See the embarrassing videos below:
grenell youtu.be
Lindell Blake Matthews youtu.be
Marjorie Taylor Greene uses her First Amendment rights to claim the First Amendment is dead
In an interview at the Republican rally in Arizona Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a kind of eulogy to the First Amendment of the Constitution.
"Part of my message today in my speech is I'm going to be talking about how the First Amendment is dead," Green said as the public assembled for the political rally. "They've destroyed free speech, the left has. They've canceled our voices. They cancel our businesses, whether you're a baker trying to bake cakes in Colorado."
As a fact-check, the baker who refused to bake the cake for a gay wedding is still in business in Lakewood, Colorado.
Greene went off on something called the "ESG — the environmental social governance people are silenced," and blocked from donating money to campaigns. ESG isn't a company, however, it's " a collection of corporate performance evaluation criteria that assess the robustness of a company’s governance mechanisms and its ability to effectively manage its environmental and social impacts," said management consulting company Gartner.
ESG is the new buzzword for Greene, who tweeted about it in Sept. without defining what or who it is. But it has become a new boogeyman among conservatives, claiming that corporations have run amock and must be controlled by the government. The tactic has actually worked against the once-pro-business party as states attempt to draw business to their communities. According to Bloomberg News, it "will probably 'restrict' impact investing in the US, according to hedge fund adviser NorthPeak."
"The attacks by the GOP, which have led to legislative changes mostly targeting financial firms perceived as being hostile toward the fossil-fuel industry and the firearms sector, will probably alter some corners of the investing landscape," Bloomberg wrote, citing NorthPeak. "As of early September, 18 traditionally GOP states had proposed or enacted some version of anti-ESG legislation, NorthPeak estimates."
The report noted that it could ultimately help blue states seeking to bring in new manufacturing and companies.
See Greene's statements below:
MTG first amendment dead youtu.be
Mike Lindell claims he sent subpoenas to several people like James Clapper and John Brennan
Pillow vendor Mike Lindell claimed that he sent a number of subpoenas to people, which includes retired Lt. Gen. James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence under Barack Obama's administration and Former director of the CIA John Brennan.
The problem with the claim is that an individual citizen can't randomly send subpoenas without filing lawsuits and having those subpoenas approved by the court. He has claimed that he's launching a lawsuit against the FBI after they seized his cell phone as part of the Justice Department probe around fake electors.
Neither Brennan nor James Clapper worked for the FBI, nor do they work for the FBI now. In fact, neither has been in government service for just under six years. The DNI when Lindell's phone was seized was Avril Haines and the CIA chief was Bill Burns. Both are still serving in those roles.
Given those facts, the judge in the case isn't likely to approve subpoenas for the men unless Lindell can show proof that they were involved in some way. Thus far the only involvement appears to have been comments the men made that appear to have triggered Lindell.
Lindell has faced several lawsuits for his lies about the 2020 election. At least two electronic voting companies have sued him for defamation over his claims.
It's not clear what Lindell thinks he should sue Clapper for and he didn't clarify.
In the past, Clapper has been critical of former President Donald Trump, particularly when it comes to Trump's cozy relationship with Russia and his refusal to send aid to Ukraine in 2019.
See Lindell's comments below:
Mike Lindell's fake lawsuit youtu.be
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.