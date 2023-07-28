SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with the Chinese delegation who visited Pyongyang to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War and vowed to develop the two countries' relations to a "new high", the North's state media said on Saturday. Kim hosted a reception for the Chinese officials led by Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong on Friday. The Chinese delegation was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. "Reaffirmed at the talk was the stand of the parties and governments of the two countries to cope with the complicated international situation on...
North Korea's Kim vows to develop cooperation with China to 'new high'
July 28, 2023, 7:19 PM ET