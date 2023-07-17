North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns US against 'foolish act' that risks security

“A fistfight could break out at any moment,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who made clear he was serious, but compared the situation to "professional wrestling." “I am friends with both of them. It’s entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out at any movement. I kind of dig that."

Another GOP lawmaker close to both women said the situation wasn't sustainable and that one of them would destroy the other -- but couldn't predict the outcome.

READ MORE: Revealed: Trump coup lawyer's role in crafting right-wing novel about Jesus-loving SCOTUS justice

“They will be nailing that coffin shut and one of them is still in there kicking and screaming,” that lawmaker said.

Greene has refused to accept a phone call from Freedom Caucus chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) notifying her of the expulsion, and instead has suggested a conversation on the House floor, according to multiple sources, but the Georgia Republican is apparently upset that her expulsion came in a hastily called meeting.

“We were advised that there was an unscheduled meeting being scheduled, but there was no — I didn’t receive any kind of specific advisement on what was going to be discussed at that meeting,” said Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), a Greene ally.

Other caucus members declined to comment on the meeting or discuss whether Greene had been given an opportunity to defend herself.

“I’m not interested in that bullsh*t,” said Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO).

A lawmaker familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Boebert had initially seconded a motion at that meeting to allow Greene to remain in the caucus, but she later voted for her expulsion along with an “overwhelming” number of Freedom Caucus members.

Boebert refused to comment, while Greene declined to discuss specifics and bristled at the line of questioning.

“Dude, do you do anything besides report on complete drama and bullsh*t?” Greene said. “No, I’m serious.”