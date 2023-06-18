North Korea says botched satellite launch was 'gravest failure'

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has said its botched military satellite launch last month was the "gravest failure" at the ruling party's latest key meeting, state media KCNA reported on Monday. The enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyze the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future. Those in charge of the satellite launch were "heavily criticized," the report said. The North Korean rocket plunged into the sea "after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine," Pyongyang ...
'Flat-out lying': Legal analyst fact-checks Mike Pence claiming no BLM protesters were arrested
June 18, 2023
Former Vice President Mike Pence faced off against an angry crowd of Donald Trump's supporters who built a gallows on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol and chanted "Hang Mike Pence."
Speaking to "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Pence complained about the prosecution of his former running mate, but he was faced with the reality of allowing crimes to go unpunished due to someone's status.
Fidgeting with his jacket and shifting in his chair, Pence said he wants equal treatment under the law. He demanded equal accountability for President Joe Biden's documents, and Chuck Todd was forced to tell him that the attorney general appointed a special counsel in that case as well. So, the treatment is equal, the host explained.
"Well, we'll see," Pence dodged, refusing to respond to being fact-checked in real-time.
Pence then complained that for seven years, it seemed like Democrats were given the edge under justice. Todd told Pence that his claim would mean Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions were somehow helping the Democratic Party. It was a comment the host appeared to find absurd.
Pence complained that the Justice Department targeted parents attending school board meetings, which is false. The Justice Department targeted anyone making violent threats to local officials. As long as a parent never threatened to kill a teacher, they didn't face off against the law. Pence appears to be complaining that law enforcement should ignore such death threats.
His second complaint is that the Justice Department was targeting pro-life activists. In reality, those pro-life activists were arrested for vandalizing clinics. In the past, abortion doctors have been assassinated and clinics have been bombed and attacked.
Finally, he attacked the Justice Department for not prosecuting violent protesters during the summer of 2020 after the slaying of George Floyd. Donald Trump and Pence were in office for seven months after the June protests, and Bill Barr still ran the Justice Department until the end of 2020.
Longtime legal analyst, formerly at BuzzFeed, Chris Geidner, called Pence out for the lies by posting a Justice Department press release saying that over 300 people had been arrested during the protests for Floyd.
"He's just flat-out lying to you. It's no different than Trump and the election. Mike Pence thinks he can just state a lie, and someone somewhere will buy it," said Geidner.
See the DOJ release in the screen capture below or at the link here.
\u201cTHIS WAS THE DOJ THREE YEARS AGO \u2014 WHILE MIKE PENCE WAS VICE PRESIDENT.\n\nHe's just flat-out lying to you. It's no different than Trump and the election. Mike Pence thinks he can just state a lie, and someone somewhere will buy it.\u201d— Chris Geidner (@Chris Geidner) 1687111311
Donald Trump was indicted federally last week, leading New York Attorney General Letitia James to announce she would give preference to the feds trying their case. But when it came to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, she said that her case was entirely separate from the documents case.
Willis has already asked for security assistance starting at the end of July so they will be prepared for the indictment she expects in the first week of August.
Former Republican Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) told MSNBC on Sunday afternoon that he assumed the only reason Trump was actually running for president again was to be able to pardon himself and dodge other legal problems.
On Sunday, Trump took to his social media site to complain again about the 2020 election saying that others "cheated" and implied that he only "reported on" or "questioned" the alleged cheating.
"THEY DON’T GO AFTER THE PEOPLE WHO CHEATED IN THE ELECTION, THEY ONLY GO AFTER THE PEOPLE WHO REPORT ON, OR QUESTION, THE CHEATING," Trump wrote in all-caps.
Trump didn't merely claim there was a conspiracy, and he launched over 60 lawsuits that were thrown out of court. One of his lawyers, Sidney Powell, who pushed the conspiracy, was sanctioned by a Michigan court for her involvement in the lawsuits. In May, Wisconsin sanctions were upheld by an appeals court as the governor attempted to recoup $106,000 in legal fees from Powell.
'He didn't mean to': Trump supporters tie themselves in knots to explain he didn't break the law
June 18, 2023
Supporters that came out for Donald Trump as he was arraigned in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday were interviewed by the comedy group "The Good Liars." They had a lot of questions about the basic facts of the case that many MAGA loyalists didn't know.
One of the videos shows a Trump supporter claiming that the former president declassified everything. When told that Trump was on audio saying he didn't, the supporter refused to believe it.
A loyal Trump supporter told the "Good Liars" that he doesn't believe for a second Trump meant to steal the documents and that he probably didn't know the laws. He didn't explain why Trump refused to give the documents back.
Another video with Davram Stiefler showed a Trump supporter asking about the "lock her up" chants and a man said Hillary Clinton was never investigated. He was told that the FBI announced the investigation 11 days before the election, and they had no idea.
What became clear to Jason Selvig is that none of the people were getting their news from actual news sources, and they were parroting the messages that Donald Trump has given. Instead of excuses, Trump has deployed the "what about" questions about Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
At one point, a woman told Stiefler that Fox News never had to pay any money for lying to their viewers. He kept trying to tell her that Fox admitted to lying to them, and they paid a ton of money because of it. She refused to believe it.
Another woman refused to believe that Donald Trump would keep boxes of documents in his bathroom. She claimed that the bathroom with two chandeliers looked "like Joe Biden's bathroom." She maintained that Trump would never be so "messy." Selvig explained to her that the photos were in the indictment. They were in the court documents.
The Good Liars are known for going to many events. Jordan Klepper of "The Daily Show" was also known for doing the same kind of interviews, but due to the writer's strike, the show has been off the air.
See the interviews in the videos below or at the link here.
Trump supporters aren't reading anything about the indictmentwww.youtube.com
