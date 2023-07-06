Northern cities in China brace for another day of torrid heat

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese weather forecasters on Thursday issued a string of heat advisories across northern parts of the country as temperatures were expected to breach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, stressing taxed power grids. The torrid heat has gripped China for several weeks, pushing local governments to ask residents and businesses to curb the usage of electricity. Weather experts have predicted the extreme temperatures could eclipse last year's scorching spell, which lasted for more than two months. China's Meteorological bureau issued orange alerts for hi...
Former prosecutor points to clue that Jack Smith is pursuing more charges and defendants
July 05, 2023
Sensitive documents in the criminal case against Donald Trump have been partially unredacted, but the fact that they are still highly censored points to the possibility that the DOJ is seeking to add more claims or charge more people, according to a former prosecutor.
University of Michigan Law Professor Barb McQuade appeared on MSNBC late Wednesday night to discuss potential changes to the Supreme Court. McQuade was asked about why there is still so much material being covered up in the Trump documents in the Mar-a-Lago case.
She replied, "I still think that the real story is what is left that is redacted."
"And we know from other reporting that the grand jury is continuing to do its work. To continue to investigate. That means there could be additional charges. Or additional defendants who get charged," McQuade said. "And so my guess is that that is the kind of material that they are trying to protect. Ordinarily public documents should be fully unredacted."
McQuade noted that, in the public, in order to have them redacted like this, there has to be "some legitimate law enforcement reason for it."
"And so there could be some witnesses that they are trying to protect. Or some lines of inquiry they are trying to protect. Until they finalize and complete the remaining steps in that investigation, I am very curious to find it what it is."
'Corrupt' Supreme Court is 'just making stuff up' to deliver wins for the right: Lawrence O'Donnell
July 05, 2023
The Supreme Court is not simply "corrupt" — it is actively fabricating facts and accepting lies in order to deliver culture war wins for the Republican Party, argued MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Wednesday.
"Based exclusively on the public record, it is undeniable that the current court, this Republican-dominated Roberts Court, is the most corrupt in history," said O'Donnell. "And they are corrupt on two fronts. One, extreme financial improprieties and obvious financial conflicts of interest with billionaire litigants, in which cases appear before the Supreme Court. But the much graver corruption in the Supreme Court, the corruption that affects the daily lives of all of us, is the corruption of Supreme Court scholarship."
"Is legal scholarship scholarship if you can just make up stuff?" continued O'Donnell. "That is the question that I have been privately asking myself for over a year now. And that is the essence of my crisis of faith. For I once faithfully believed that the Warren Court, followed by the Burger Court, were using the most refined techniques of legal scholarship to deliver to us the true meaning of the Constitution, I now believe the Republican justices on the Supreme Court are just making it up. And they are doing that in a way that scholars cannot possibly do in other areas of scholarship, like mathematics or biology."
As an example, O'Donnell said, "we have a Supreme Court whose final decision of the year was based on a person who was made up. A person who does not exist." Specifically, the 303 Creative v. Elenis ruling, which held in favor of a web designer who feared she would be "forced" to make wedding websites for same-sex couples, and allowed the justices to, in O'Donnell's words, "mark gays and lesbians for second-class status."
"The same-sex couple named in the lawsuit that reached the United States Supreme Court was proven not to exist," said O'Donnell. "That same-sex couple did not even exist. The lawsuit falsely claimed that a same-sex couple named Stewart and Mike wanted to have a website made for their upcoming wedding. The lawsuit included a phone number for the couple, which Melissa Grant called to discover that Stewart has been married to a woman for many years and has a daughter, and had no idea that his first name and phone number appeared in a case before the United States Supreme Court, and was used to deny other people their rights."
"But because the opinion had already been sent to the printer, there was nothing that the Roberts Court was going to do about the fraud perpetrated on the Supreme Court," added O'Donnell. "And if the court is just making stuff up, they obviously don't care about details like the people who are activating the case in front of them actually existing."
Watch below or click this link.
Lawrence O'Donnell says "corrupt" Supreme Court is just "making stuff up"www.youtube.com
Rudy Giuliani faces $89,000 bill for refusing to turn over evidence: report
July 05, 2023
Former President Donald Trump's ally Rudy Giuliani faces an $89,000 legal bill for refusing to turn over evidence to the attorneys representing two Georgia pollworkers he spread lies about in the wake of the 2020 election, reported The Daily Beast.
"Following a federal judge’s order sanctioning Giuliani last month — and ordering him to pay legal fees for wasting everyone’s time — the poll workers’ lawyers on Wednesday submitted a legal bill in court totaling $89,172," reported Jose Pagliery. "It's less than half of what they say they normally charge for the time they spent dealing with Giuliani's antics."
According to the report, Judge Beryll Howell will have the final say on what to assess in attorneys' fees. She has already ruled that Giuliani "'arbitrarily limited his search' of an email server and 'conducted only an imprecise ‘manual search’ of his text messages,' causing a ten-month delay — only to later surprise the opposing side with another 4,000 pages of evidence," Pagliery noted.
The two election workers in question, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, sued Giuliani for defamation after he falsely claimed they were pulling ballots out of a suitcase to stuff the box for Biden, a claim that they say opened them up to harassment and threats and ruined their lives.
They are also suing One America News Network, which promoted the false claims.
On top of all of this, Giuliani is currently facing investigation by special counsel Jack Smith as part of the January 6 probe, which could lead to criminal charges against Trump himself. He is also facing potential disbarment in Washington, D.C., for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, after his license to practice law in New York was suspended two years ago.
