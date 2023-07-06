Northern cities in China brace for another day of torrid heat

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese weather forecasters on Thursday issued a string of heat advisories across northern parts of the country as temperatures were expected to breach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, stressing taxed power grids. The torrid heat has gripped China for several weeks, pushing local governments to ask residents and businesses to curb the usage of electricity. Weather experts have predicted the extreme temperatures could eclipse last year's scorching spell, which lasted for more than two months. China's Meteorological bureau issued orange alerts for hi...