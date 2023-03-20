Northern Ireland's DUP to vote against key part of new Brexit deal

By Kylie MacLellan and Amanda Ferguson LONDON/BELFAST (Reuters) -
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Monday said it would vote against a key element of the British government's agreement with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules in a setback for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Parliament will on Wednesday debate and vote on the so-called "Stormont brake", part of the Windsor Framework agreed in February in a bid to reset relations. The brake enables Britain to prevent new EU laws applying to goods in Northern Ireland if asked to do so by a third of lawmakers in the pro...