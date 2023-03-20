Northern Ireland's DUP to vote against key part of new Brexit deal

Attorneys for the former president have indicated that he would willingly turn himself in for finger-printing and an arraignment, but there are worries the unpredictable Trump would balk at being processed, with the New York Times' Maggie Haberman reporting that Trump is "very anxious" about what he would have to go through.

Should that be the case, Bragg will have to ask Florida to extradite Trump to New York, and DeSantis -- presumed to be the former president's chief rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination -- would need to sign off on it.

According to Zac Anderson of the Herald Tribune, DeSantis won't intercede, telling reporters, "We’re not going to be involved in it in anyway” after criticizing the Manhattan D.A.

DeSantis also took a shot at his GOP rival, telling reporters, "I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over an alleged affair. I can’t speak to that.”