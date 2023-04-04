Northern Ireland's 'peace babies' desperate for more progress

“NOT GUILTY” the email said, “Do you stand with President Trump … Please make a contribution of $47 or more to Win in 2024 – and we’ll send you your very own ‘NOT GUILTY’ T-Shirt for FREE.’”

Trump was not expected to have his mug shot taken and MSNBC’s Katy Tur and Axios have reported that the photo is a fake.

IN OTHER NEWS: MAGA supporter violently clashes with anti-Trump protesters outside courthouse

“Trump may not have to pose for an official mugshot but he’s already hawking one of his own on a t-shirt, for a $47 donation. A master of self-promotion, even on a day when he’s the first former US president ever to hear the words ‘You’re under arrest.’” KCBS political reporter Doug Sovern tweeted.

The email says the photo “The only photo certified by President Donald J. Trump.”

The email repeats prior allegations from the campaign that District Attorney Alvin Bragg was selected by philanthropist George Soros.

“Soros believes that with his hand-picked D.A. – Alvin Bragg – having ARRESTED President Trump for committing no crime, they can bleed our campaign dry by dragging us through witch hunt after witch hunt,” the email says.

“But what better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own “NOT GUILTY” T-Shirts.

“As Soros and the Fake News concoct a witch hunt to try and vilify President Trump, YOU can prove that the American People aren’t falling for their lies – and are proud to peacefully stand with President Trump and proclaim his innocence!”



